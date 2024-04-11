© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Senate bill would study high rates of cancer among US Armed Forces aircrew members

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 11, 2024 at 3:22 PM MST
Navy A-6 Intruder pilot Capt. Jim Seaman died of lung cancer at the age of 61. His widow, Betty Seaman, has been a part of a large group of aviators and their surviving spouses who have lobbied Congress and the Pentagon for years to look into the number of cancers aviators and ground crew face.
Betty Seaman via AP
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate that would study high cancer rates among American military pilots.

Senator Mark Kelly, a Democrat, sponsored the Aviators Cancers Examination Study along with Arkansas Republican Tom Cotton.

It would direct the Veterans Administration to work with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine to study prevalence of cancer and high death rates among air crew of fixed wing planes in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

Kelly, a former Navy pilot, has called for a greater understanding of unforeseen risk factors faced by pilots and others.

A bipartisan House companion bill was introduced last year.

According to a Defense Department study, aircrew members have a 24% higher chance of developing cancer than the overall U.S. population, including highly elevated rates of melanoma and thyroid cancer.
