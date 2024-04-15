Coconino County health assessment highlights mental health, economic insecurity

The report is released every three years and lists the leading causes of death in the county, which are cancer, heart disease, unintentional injury, Covid-19, and suicide. Cancer and heart disease rates are improving and are significantly lower than the U.S. average. But the suicide rate is almost 80 percent higher.

Deputy director Michelle Axlund says the pandemic diminished mental health. "People were isolated for a long time, so those social and coping skills, we just developed some bad habits."

The county also has higher rates of alcohol-related car crashes. And, the report highlights concerns about poverty and food access. The median household income in the county is just under $64,000 a year, while Axlund says a livable income is nearly $100,000.

"When you take that and say, that’s income that you’re putting into housing just to survive, how do you get food? People are making choices on a daily basis, do I provide for my internet or am I buying healthy food?" Axlund says.

Residents who responded to the county’s survey said they wanted more affordable housing, transportation, and mental health services.

Download the report here.