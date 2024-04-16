Flagstaff's Planned Parenthood resumes medication abortions

After nearly two years, Planned Parenthood Arizona resumed medication abortion services at the Flagstaff location Monday.

It's the first time the clinic has offered the procedure in northern Arizona since 2022. Many providers stopped providing any form of abortion due to legal uncertainty after the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The return of abortion services in Flagstaff comes nearly a week after the Arizona Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows the enforcement of a Civil War-era, near-total abortion ban.

Abortion is still legal and accessible in the state for a short time before the ban goes into effect.

Planned Parenthood Arizona says they plan to provide abortions until “the last possible legal moment.”

"We know that it is now more important than ever to provide care to as many patients as we can, while abortion is still legal in Arizona, and we are swiftly expanding our services to meet the increasing needs of our community," Planned Parenthood Arizona CEO and President Angela Florez said in a statement. "We will not be intimidated or silenced by anti-abortion extremists, because we know the overwhelming majority of Arizonans support the right to abortion."

Northern Arizona has historically been an abortion desert with patients having to travel hundreds of miles to access care.