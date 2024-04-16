Lake Mead rangers ask for info on two vandals in rock destruction video

Park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are looking for “two vandalism suspects” after a video of two men damaging rock formations went viral.

The footage was reportedly recorded on the evening of Sunday, April 7. Two adult men can be seen deliberately toppling natural rock formations at the Redstone Dunes Trail.

The men are shown scaling the steep rockface with a child who can be heard calling one of them “dad.”

The rock formations are federally protected. The two men could face criminal charges.

Lake Mead officials ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to help identify the suspects contact National Park Service investigators by calling a nationwide tip line at 888-653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can also be submitted online.