Lake Mead rangers ask for info on two vandals in rock destruction video

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 16, 2024 at 7:58 AM MST
A video reportedly recorded on April 7 shows two adult males are seen toppling natural rock formations at the Redstone Dunes Trail in Lake Mead National Recreation Area.
National Park Service
Park rangers at Lake Mead National Recreation Area are looking for “two vandalism suspects” after a video of two men damaging rock formations went viral.

The footage was reportedly recorded on the evening of Sunday, April 7. Two adult men can be seen deliberately toppling natural rock formations at the Redstone Dunes Trail.

The men are shown scaling the steep rockface with a child who can be heard calling one of them “dad.”

The rock formations are federally protected. The two men could face criminal charges.

Lake Mead officials ask that anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to help identify the suspects contact National Park Service investigators by calling a nationwide tip line at 888-653-0009 or emailing nps_isb@nps.gov. Information can also be submitted online.
