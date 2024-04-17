Attorney general: Abortions can continue in Arizona until at least June 8

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the state’s near-total abortion ban won’t go into effect until at least June 8.

Last week, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows for the enforcement of a near-total ban on abortion. It was delayed for two weeks while all parties cleared up lingering legal issues.

However, an earlier Superior Court order from a separate abortion case set a 45-day delay for enforcement.

Update: The earliest the outrageous 1864 near-total abortion ban could take effect is June 8. In the meantime, my office is analyzing a legal strategy to fight back and planning for what will happen if we are unsuccessful. Lives are on the line here. pic.twitter.com/CCHEqKoMTx — AZ Attorney General Kris Mayes (@AZAGMayes) April 16, 2024

The conflicting guidance led to confusion about when the new law would actually be reinstated.

Mayes provided some guidance in a video posted to the social media site formerly known as Twitter Tuesday. She said that doctors could continue to provide abortions under the current 15-week law until at least June 8.

The Democrat has been outspoken about her opposition to the near-total abortion ban. She says her office continues to work to find a legal strategy to keep the law from taking effect as well as what happens if they are unsuccessful.