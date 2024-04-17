© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Attorney general: Abortions can continue in Arizona until at least June 8

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 17, 2024 at 8:01 AM MST
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.
Jonathan Cooper
/
AP
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Phoenix on Tuesday, April 9, 2024.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes says the state’s near-total abortion ban won’t go into effect until at least June 8.

Last week, the state Supreme Court issued a ruling that allows for the enforcement of a near-total ban on abortion. It was delayed for two weeks while all parties cleared up lingering legal issues.

However, an earlier Superior Court order from a separate abortion case set a 45-day delay for enforcement.

The conflicting guidance led to confusion about when the new law would actually be reinstated.

Mayes provided some guidance in a video posted to the social media site formerly known as Twitter Tuesday. She said that doctors could continue to provide abortions under the current 15-week law until at least June 8.

The Democrat has been outspoken about her opposition to the near-total abortion ban. She says her office continues to work to find a legal strategy to keep the law from taking effect as well as what happens if they are unsuccessful.
