Flagstaff team advances in global competition with proposal for fire-detecting satellites

Flagstaff scientists and engineers are developing a plan to launch a network of wildfire-detecting satellites into space. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, they’re now semifinalists in a global competition.

The team proposes to put a ‘constellation’ of 90 small satellites into Earth orbit equipped with heat-seeking sensors built at Northern Arizona University. The network would continuously monitor wildfire-prone areas in parts of the Southwest including Flagstaff and the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and Alaska.

Project lead David Trilling says it’ll cost 100 million dollars,"which for you and me and my checkbook is a lot of money. Compared to the cost of fighting fires, the insurance costs and damages and loss of life and all of that, it’s a tiny, tiny, tiny amount."

The team will demonstrate the project’s potential on a simulated wildfire next April, competing against nineteen other semifinalists in the XPrize Wildfire Competition. The winner will receive 11 million dollars.