Flagstaff team advances in global competition with proposal for fire-detecting satellites

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published April 18, 2024 at 3:00 AM MST
A birds-eye view of a green coastline with white smoke billowing out from a line of fire.
NASA Earth Observatory / Wanmei Liang
A NASA satellite captured this view of smoke from a wildfire in Nova Scotia in 2023.

Flagstaff scientists and engineers are developing a plan to launch a network of wildfire-detecting satellites into space. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, they’re now semifinalists in a global competition.

The team proposes to put a ‘constellation’ of 90 small satellites into Earth orbit equipped with heat-seeking sensors built at Northern Arizona University. The network would continuously monitor wildfire-prone areas in parts of the Southwest including Flagstaff and the Pacific Northwest, Canada, and Alaska.

Project lead David Trilling says it’ll cost 100 million dollars,"which for you and me and my checkbook is a lot of money. Compared to the cost of fighting fires, the insurance costs and damages and loss of life and all of that, it’s a tiny, tiny, tiny amount."

The team will demonstrate the project’s potential on a simulated wildfire next April, competing against nineteen other semifinalists in the XPrize Wildfire Competition. The winner will receive 11 million dollars.
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
