Navajo Nation VP Richelle Montoya says she was sexually harassed in office

Navajo Nation Vice President Richelle Montoya says she was sexually harassed in a staff meeting at the President and Vice President’s office last year.

Montoya revealed the incident during a Facebook Live Monday.

She did not name the perpetrator. Montoya says she discussed the incident with Nygren’s staff members and claims organizers of a sexual harassment prevention training protected the culprit's identity.

Montoya is the first woman elected to the Navajo Nation’s executive office and she says this is proof of misogyny and sexual offenses there.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley addressed the allegations in a statement Thursday, confirming the Office of Legislative Counsel has been asked to initiate an investigation.

"As elected leaders, we hold ourselves to a much higher standard of conduct to ensure that all individuals and Navajo Nation employees are safe, respected and valued," Curley wrote. This is a time for our Nation to stand together against all misconduct."

The nature of these allegations compels us to act swiftly to gather the facts and to seek accountability.

Curley said tribal leaders must "act swiftly" to gather the facts and seek accountability. However, she also advised they need to proceed "assertively and cautiously" to ensure fairness.

This is the second allegation of sexual misconduct within the office recently. The Navajo Nation Council is still awaiting the outcome of the federal investigation in the first case.