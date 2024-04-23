© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers wants Republican primary opponent disqualified

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 23, 2024 at 7:48 AM MST
Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, speaks at a Save America Rally prior to former president Donald Trump speaking Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz. Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP Photo
Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, speaks at a Save America Rally prior to former president Donald Trump speaking Jan. 15, 2022, in Florence, Ariz.

State Sen. Wendy Rogers wants her opponent disqualified from the upcoming Republican primary to represent portions of northern Arizona.

Rogers alleges some of the nomination signatures submitted by Rep. David Cook to qualify for the ballot in Arizona's 7th legislative district are invalid.

Rogers claims in a court filing that numerous signatures appear fraudulent as the signers seem to have misspelled their names or addresses.

She doesn’t accuse Cook specifically of forging the signatures but instead places the blame on the two firms he hired to send out circulators.

Rogers says only 311 of the 1,800 signatures Cook submitted qualify. He needs 595 to get on the ballot for the July 30 primary.

Cook told KJZZ he’s “unconcerned” and hasn’t even read the filing.

The case is scheduled to go before a judge Tuesday.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wendy RogersArizona Legislative District 7Representative David CookArizona Senate2024 Election
KNAU STAFF
