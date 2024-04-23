Arizona Sen. Wendy Rogers wants Republican primary opponent disqualified

State Sen. Wendy Rogers wants her opponent disqualified from the upcoming Republican primary to represent portions of northern Arizona.

Rogers alleges some of the nomination signatures submitted by Rep. David Cook to qualify for the ballot in Arizona's 7th legislative district are invalid.

Rogers claims in a court filing that numerous signatures appear fraudulent as the signers seem to have misspelled their names or addresses.

She doesn’t accuse Cook specifically of forging the signatures but instead places the blame on the two firms he hired to send out circulators.

Rogers says only 311 of the 1,800 signatures Cook submitted qualify. He needs 595 to get on the ballot for the July 30 primary.

Cook told KJZZ he’s “unconcerned” and hasn’t even read the filing.

The case is scheduled to go before a judge Tuesday.