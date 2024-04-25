NPS searching for missing man who may have gone down Colorado River in 'self made raft’

Grand Canyon National Park officials are searching for a missing Santa Fe man who they say may have attempted to float the Colorado River in a self-made wooden raft.

A champagne-colored 2001 Toyota Tacoma owned by 58-year-old Thomas L. Robison was found abandoned at Lees Ferry in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area on Sunday. The site serves as a common launch point for river trips through the Grand Canyon.

Authorities describe Robinson as a white male with a height of 5’10 and a weight of 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He's believed to be traveling with his dog, an 11-year-old Welsh corgi who weighs 25 pounds.

The National Park Service provided a photo of the self-made raft that appears to be made of three wooden planks and tied together with rope. A paddle and an orange life jacket are also pictured alongside the raft.

Authorities say a missing person investigation is ongoing but did not provide further information.

Anyone who may have seen Robinson is asked to call Grand Canyon Dispatch at 928-638-7805.