Arizona senators invest in solar energy for tribes

Arizona Senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced over 87 million dollars in funding today for solar projects that benefit tribal homes.

The Hopi Nation, where roughly a third of houses lack access to electricity, will receive 25 million for solar systems.

Another 62 million will go to the Grid Alternatives’ Western Indigenous Network Solar for All program. It’s a nationwide program with a focus on Western states.

Senators Sinema and Kelly say the investment will create jobs, increase energy access, and reduce carbon emissions.