© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arizona senators invest in solar energy for tribes

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 26, 2024 at 1:54 PM MST
A man stands at the end of a solar panel array at a solar project site, Sept. 15, 2016, on the Moapa River Indian Reservation about 40 miles northeast of Las Vegas.
AP Photo/John Locher,File
A man stands at the end of a solar panel array at a solar project site, Sept. 15, 2016, on the Moapa River Indian Reservation about 40 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

Arizona Senators Krysten Sinema and Mark Kelly announced over 87 million dollars in funding today for solar projects that benefit tribal homes.

The Hopi Nation, where roughly a third of houses lack access to electricity, will receive 25 million for solar systems.

Another 62 million will go to the Grid Alternatives’ Western Indigenous Network Solar for All program. It’s a nationwide program with a focus on Western states.

Senators Sinema and Kelly say the investment will create jobs, increase energy access, and reduce carbon emissions.
KNAU and Arizona News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF