Northern Arizona wine trail gets specialty license plate

Expect to see a new specialty license plate in support of Northern Arizona’s wine country on the road soon.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed off on the bill that approved the plate’s creation in March.

The Verde Valley has become a wine hotspot in recent years. The growth in the wine industry has led to a significant increase in tourism for communities like Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Cornville and Jerome.

The license plate option will provide a passive income stream for the Verde Valley Wine Trail. They’ll get $17 of the $25 annual fee for each plate.

Funds will be used to support initiatives like vineyard expansions, increased sustainable agriculture practices, tourism marketing and public education on safe alcohol consumption.

The Northern Arizona Wine Trail Special Plate is expecred to be available by the end of the year.