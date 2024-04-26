© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northern Arizona wine trail gets specialty license plate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:18 AM MST
Visit Verde

Expect to see a new specialty license plate in support of Northern Arizona’s wine country on the road soon.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed off on the bill that approved the plate’s creation in March.

The Verde Valley has become a wine hotspot in recent years. The growth in the wine industry has led to a significant increase in tourism for communities like Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Cornville and Jerome.

The license plate option will provide a passive income stream for the Verde Valley Wine Trail. They’ll get $17 of the $25 annual fee for each plate.

Funds will be used to support initiatives like vineyard expansions, increased sustainable agriculture practices, tourism marketing and public education on safe alcohol consumption.

The Northern Arizona Wine Trail Special Plate is expecred to be available by the end of the year.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Verde Valleywinearizona tourismnorthern arizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF