Navajo Police search for 'person of interest' in Cameron shooting

Navajo Nation Police are searching for a person of interest in a shooting that occurred Monday morning in the town of Cameron.

They say 44-year-old Derick Myron is considered armed and dangerous and urge the public not to approach him.

This morning at about 9:30 police asked residents near the Cameron Chapter House to shelter in place for what they called a “police emergency” but the order was later lifted.

Authorities say the shooting was an isolated incident and there is currently no active threat. Myron is 5-feet-10-inches tall and has a slender build with black hair and brown eyes.

He could be driving a black Ford dually pickup truck with a work rack and a New Mexico license plate, RFW880.

Police ask anyone who sees anything suspicious to call the Navajo Police Tuba City District at (928) 283-3111/3112.