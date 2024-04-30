NAU sets guidelines as campus protests against war in Gaza continue

Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera has preemptively outlined guidelines as protests on college campuses nationwide call for the divestment of university funds from Israeli military operations.

In a statement released Monday, Cruz said NAU adopted an interim policy to balance free expression without compromising public safety, damaging university property or interfering with regular activities.

"As we enter the final two weeks of our spring semester . . . we must continue to tend to our campus climate and safeguard the people, places and spaces upon which free expression, academic freedom, and the pursuit of knowledge can thrive," Cruz said in the statement.

The new policy prohibits "expressive activities" and temporary structures on campus outside the standard operating times of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cruz also committed to "clear and open lines of communication" with any demonstrators.

Some protests at U.S. college campuses have turned into around-the-clock encampments and resulted in hundreds of arrests.

In Tucson Monday, University of Arizona students set up an on-campus encampment in solidarity with Gaza. They later opted to disperse after threats of arrest.

Dozens of protestors at Arizona State University were arrested last week after an encampment there.