Body found in Colorado River likely Santa Fe man on homemade raft

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:42 PM MST
Photos of Thomas Lee Robison and his homemade raft. The National Park Service says Robison may have attempted to go down the Colorado River on a “self made raft."
NPS
Rangers in Grand Canyon National Park have likely recovered the body of a Santa Fe man they believe was attempting to raft the Colorado River on a self-made wooden raft.

Officials say they were notified about the body Friday near river mile 6, which is just downstream from Lees Ferry where they say Thomas Robison set out with his dog last month.

The 58-year-old reportedly abandoned his vehicle. The remains have been transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner who will confirm the identification.

The Park Service didn’t provide additional information are continuing an investigation.
