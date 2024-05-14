Navajo Nation Council to consider comprehensive water rights settlement

The Navajo Nation Council is considering legislation to approve a sweeping water rights settlement with the federal government over the Colorado River and Little Colorado River Basin.

The measure introduced this week would move the deal forward and, according to lawmakers, provide essential water infrastructure to tens of thousands of homes in tribal and local communities.

“The lack of accessible water sources has unfortunately led to the displacement of many Navajo community members, compelling them to relocate themselves closer to these vital resources and related opportunities," said bill sponsor Speaker Crystalyne Curley. "With the introduction of this settlement, we anticipate a profound impact on Navajo investments in essential infrastructure projects, such as roads, housing, education, and healthcare, all of which require water. This will not only foster growth, health, and prosperity within our nation but also ensure a sustainable future for generations to come."

Congress still must approve and fund the settlement. But if finalized, it authorizes the Navajo Nation to divert Colorado River water to tribal communities in Arizona and move water across the upper and lower basins.

Navajo leaders have worked to provide water to many areas of the reservation since the 1960s.

The new agreement between 17 parties includes the Navajo and Hopi nations along with other tribes and the state of Arizona.

Navajo officials expect a bill to be introduced in Congress only after the settlement is approved by the tribe.

The council will hold a special session next week to consider the deal, which requires a two-thirds vote to pass.

Navajo President Buu Nygren has urged lawmakers to approve the settlement.

“This is a monumental step to ensure the Navajo Nation can provide water to our people,” said Nygren . “This week I am in Washington to urge Congress to act on these settlements once our council passes them. It’s more than just water. This is about the health, sustainability and future of our people.”

The council will also consider a second water rights settlement that would fund water infrastructure in several New Mexico communities.