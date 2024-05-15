Flagstaff schools go on lockdown following shooting

Several Flagstaff schools were forced to go into lockdown earlier today following a shooting incident in the city’s Bushmaster Park.

According to Flagstaff police, witnesses say a man shot a handgun at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

He’s described as a Native American male with a slim build, between 20 and 30 years old wearing all black with possible tattoos on his arms.

Police say the man fled from the park to the north or west after the shooting and they’re currently searching for him.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

The incident prompted numerous schools including Thomas and Killip elementary schools, Puente de Hózhó, Mount Elden and Sinagua middle schools, and Summit, Coconino and Flagstaff high schools to temporarily go on lockdown, which was later downgraded to shelter in place.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Flagstaff police at (928) 774-1414 or Silent Witness (928) 774-6111.