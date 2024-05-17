Mohave County schools to implement emergency safety system

Mohave County schools will roll out a new safety emergency response system that directly connects them to law enforcement and should lead to faster response times.

The technology from Mutualink will equip school staff and teachers with an emergency button that connects them directly to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The agency says they can then provide real-time information to emergency responders to help them approach a critical incident with the right resources to handle it quickly and safely.

Numerous public and charter schools in Mohave County have opted into the program.

The equipment has already been installed and school staff will undergo training to ensure they’re comfortable using the system in an emergency.

The technology is also scheduled to be installed in other school districts across the state, incuding in Gila, Navajo and Yavapai counties.