© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Wildfire suppression costs in US could increase by 40% within the next 25 years

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 17, 2024 at 3:19 PM MST
The Pipeline Fire on the San Francisco Peaks was first reported June 12, 2022 and eventually burned more than 26,000 acres.
Melissa Sevigny/KNAU
The Pipeline Fire on the San Francisco Peaks was first reported June 12, 2022 and eventually burned more than 26,000 acres.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the cost of fighting wildfires throughout the country are set to rise by more than 40% by 2050.

The White House’s Climate Financial Risk Reportexamined 10 future climate scenarios based on warming land and sea temperatures and wildfire seasons that have extended year-round because of climate change.

It concluded that national forest lands would experience a near-doubling of area burned between 2041 and 2059. In one scenario, the amount of wildfire-scorched land would quadruple.

Currently the federal government spends on average more than $3 billion a year on wildfire suppression. But in the coming decades, a middle-of-the-road estimate puts costs at $3.9 billion.

Officials say by the end of the century, wildfire spending could increase by as much as 283% to $44.9 billion a year as the effects of climate change intensify.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2024Local NewsU.S. Forest Service
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF