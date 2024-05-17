Wildfire suppression costs in US could increase by 40% within the next 25 years

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service say the cost of fighting wildfires throughout the country are set to rise by more than 40% by 2050.

The White House’s Climate Financial Risk Reportexamined 10 future climate scenarios based on warming land and sea temperatures and wildfire seasons that have extended year-round because of climate change.

It concluded that national forest lands would experience a near-doubling of area burned between 2041 and 2059. In one scenario, the amount of wildfire-scorched land would quadruple.

Currently the federal government spends on average more than $3 billion a year on wildfire suppression. But in the coming decades, a middle-of-the-road estimate puts costs at $3.9 billion.

Officials say by the end of the century, wildfire spending could increase by as much as 283% to $44.9 billion a year as the effects of climate change intensify.