Red flag warning issued for much of northern Arizona Monday

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning throughout the region Monday.

Critical fire weather conditions are expected for areas north of the Mogollon Rim including the Little Colorado River Valley and Navajo Nation, as well as the mountains of Yavapai County and Oak Creek/Sycamore Canyons.

Gusty winds and low humidity can lead to easier starts and have the potential for new or existing fires to spread rapidly. Some areas could see southwest winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

The warning is in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.