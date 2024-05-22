Navajo police searching for missing teen last seen near Pinon

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Officials say Galeeyia M. Holiday was last in Pinon, Arizona on Saturday. They. believe she may be traveling to Phoenix.

Holiday is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last in a white hoodie sweater and blue jeans with purple tennis shoes. She's also believed to be carrying a maroon-colored backpack.

Holiday has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on Galeeyia M. Holiday's whereabouts is asked to contact the Navajo Police Department's Chinle District at 928-674-2111.