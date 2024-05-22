© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Navajo police searching for missing teen last seen near Pinon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 22, 2024 at 8:25 AM MST
Galeeyia M. Holiday, 18, was last in Pinon, Arizona on Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Navajo Police Department
Galeeyia M. Holiday, 18, was last in Pinon, Arizona on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old girl.

Officials say Galeeyia M. Holiday was last in Pinon, Arizona on Saturday. They. believe she may be traveling to Phoenix.

Holiday is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last in a white hoodie sweater and blue jeans with purple tennis shoes. She's also believed to be carrying a maroon-colored backpack.

Holiday has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on Galeeyia M. Holiday's whereabouts is asked to contact the Navajo Police Department's Chinle District at 928-674-2111.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News missing personsMissing and Murdered Indigenous Peoplepinonnavajo police department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF