© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senate committee approves northern Arizona flood and drought resilience projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Ryan Heinsius
Published May 23, 2024 at 1:41 PM MST
The project to rebuild the Winslow Levee has been ongoing for 20 years and would protect Winslow from persistent flooding on the Little Colorado River. In 2008, the Federal Emergency Management Agency decertified the system, which added 1,500 more structures to the floodplain that now includes almost every one of Winslow’s homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in a 100-year flood zone.
Navajo County
The project to rebuild the Winslow Levee has been ongoing for 20 years and would protect Winslow from persistent flooding on the Little Colorado River. In 2008, the Federal Emergency Management Agency decertified the system, which added 1,500 more structures to the floodplain that now includes almost every one of Winslow’s homes, businesses, schools and hospitals in a 100-year flood zone.

A key U.S. Senate committee has unanimously approved a broad set of initiatives to help shore up flood and drought resistance in northern Arizona. They are part of a sweeping water bill considered by lawmakers every other year.

Among the many projects in the legislation is an effort to rebuild the Winslow Levee as residents and businesses face the looming threat of catastrophic flooding from the Little Colorado River. The bill would also help enlarge Flagstaff’s Rio de Flag to prevent flooding in the city’s southside.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly sponsored separate legislation earlier this year which included many of the projects. He spoke Wednesday at a hearing of the Environment and Public Works Committee.

"This year’s bipartisan Water Resources Development Act takes big steps to improve how we can prepare for long-term drought in the West … And it creates a new program to allow the Army Corps to partner with tribal communities to construct and manage corps projects," Kelly said.

Among the provisions are a plan to improve watersheds in the Little Colorado River Basin on the Navajo Nation, and install solar panels over irrigation canals for the Gila River Indian Community. In addition, the bill would fund an advanced wastewater treatment facility in Flagstaff that would allow for potable reuse.

Kelly and officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers held a field hearing in Flagstaff earlier this year about the proposals. It was the first such hearing in the city in three decades.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Mark KellyWinslowrio de flagFlagstaffLittle Colorado RiverNavajo NationfloodingdroughtLocal News
Ryan Heinsius
Ryan Heinsius joined the KNAU newsroom as executive producer in 2013 and was named news director and managing editor in 2024. As a reporter, he has covered a broad range of stories from local, state and tribal politics to education, economy, energy and public lands issues, and frequently interviews internationally known and regional musicians. Ryan is an Edward R. Murrow Award winner and a Public Media Journalists Association Award winner, and a frequent contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, All Things Considered and national newscast.
See stories by Ryan Heinsius