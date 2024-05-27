Bear shot dead by Game and Fish after swipe attack on teen in Alpine

A black bear was shot and killed by Arizona fish and game officers after it entered a home through an open door and injured a teenager in the community of Alpine, wildlife officials said.

The 15-year-old boy received wounds to his face and arm when the bear swiped at him, and he was treated at a hospital after the late Wednesday incident, the state Game and Fish Department said.

His mother, Carol Hawkins, told AZFamily TV in Phoenix that the bear attacked her son while he was alone and watching television. Hawkins said her other son heard screams and went to help. Wildlife officials said the bear entered the home a second time before it fled.

"Not many kids can say they got in a fight with a bear and came out on top," Hawkins said in a Facebook post that included a photo showing cuts on her son's nose and arm. Hawkins did not respond to a Facebook message Saturday from The Associated Press.

Wildlife officers found and shot the bear, which the agency said was believed to be about 3 years old and would be tested for disease by department specialists.

The attack was the 16th by bears on people in the state since wildlife officials began keeping records in 1990, including two that were fatal, the department said.

A 66-year-old man was killed almost a year ago when he was attacked at a campsite in the Groom Creek area south of Prescott.

Anyone who sees a bear showing aggressive behavior, hanging around in human-occupied areas or showing no fear of humans should report the sighting to AZGFD’s 24/7 dispatch center at 623-236-7201.