Family searches for missing Navajo man last seen in Camp Verde

Family members say a 71-year-old Navajo man has been missing for weeks after he was assaulted and later released from a Cottonwood hospital.

The family of Emerson Blackhorse says he was beaten up and robbed when his truck was stolen on May 11 or 12.

He was released from the Verde Valley Hospital on the morning of May 13 and was seen at the Minute Mart convenience store in Camp Verde the next day.

Blackhorse is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds with salt-and-pepper colored hair and brown eyes. His family says he had stitches on his face and was heavily scratched.

Blackhorse has a history of strokes and often experiences mobility issues and slurred speech as a result. They believe the assault may have worsened existing cognitive issues.

Anyone with information on Emerson Blackhorse’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Cottonwood Police Department at 928-634-4246.