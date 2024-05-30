Last chance to see Smokey Bear traveling exhibit in Prescott

A traveling exhibit of historic paintings of Smokey Bear is now on display at the Sharlot Hall Museum in Prescott. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, Friday is the last day to see it.

The exhibit is a celebration of Smokey’s 80th birthday this August. The iconic bear was invented for a Forest Service campaign to prevent wildfires in 1944 and later made famous by the artwork of Rudy Wendelin. Nineteen reproductions of his paintings are on display at the museum.

Jackson Medel of the Sharlot Hall Museum says Smokey is part of the nation’s identity. "It's this sort of anthropomorphic bear, with the classic campaign hat and the pants," he says. "I think there's something just very simply iconic about that sort of imagery."

There’s also a station for kids to write a Happy Birthday letter to the bear.

The Prescott National Forest partnered with the Sharlot Hall Museum for the exhibit and was one of just over a dozen places nationwide selected to receive it.

More info here: https://sharlothallmuseum.org/