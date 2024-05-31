Weather service forecasts hot, dry monsoon for northern Arizona

The National Weather Service warns Arizona's monsoon season will likely be dry and hot again this year.

The agency's Arizona office released forecast data showing many cities will be below normal in dryness this year. They note the recent wet winter has historically led to a slow start to the monsoon season.

Numerous cities are already projected to see below-normal precipitation, including Flagstaff, Prescott, Show Low, Lake Havasu and Kingman

The weather service says there's a four in 10 chance that Arizona's monsoon season will be drier than normal between July and September. They attribute the shift to climate change and above-normal soil that may delay high-pressure onset.

Arizona’s monsoon was notably lackluster last year. It was the 17th driest monsoon in the state since recording started in 1895. Flagstaff reported a little more than 4 inches of rain in 2023, which is well below the average of about 7.5 inches.

Monsoon begins June 15 and runs through September 30.