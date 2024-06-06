Crews responding to wildfire on Camp Navajo near Flagstaff

Crews are working to contain a 100-acre wildfire burning west of Flagstaff on Camp Navajo Thursday.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the Bravo Fire was reported near the south end of the base around 11 a.m. as it burned through timber and grass at a moderate rate.

The Ponderosa Fire Department estimates it was about 50% contained around 1:30 p.m.

Numerous agencies are on scene, including the Arizona National Guard, a Hotshot crew, two hand crews and an engine. Dozers were working to actively cut control lines around the fire. Additional resources are expected.

A large plume of smoke was visible from Flagstaff.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.