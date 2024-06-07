Bravo Fire west of Flagstaff swells to 1,000 acres; nearby areas on 'SET' status

Crews continue to battle a 1,000-acre wildfire burning west of Flagstaff on Camp Navajo Friday.

Officials with the Coconino National Forest say the Bravo Fire was reported near the south end of the base Thursday morning.

Bellemont and the surrounding areas have been moved to “SET” status to be prepared for an evacuation if necessary.

The Northern Arizona Type 3 incident management team took over yesterday evening. State forestry officials say they’re using a “full-suppression strategy” with nearly 150 people assigned to fight the fire, including two hotshot teams, multiple fire engines, four helicopters and several air tankers.

No threats or closures were reported in the most recent update late Thursday. Flagstaff and other nearby communities will likely see heavy smoke impacts again Friday.

The cause is under investigation.