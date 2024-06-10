© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
Eastern Arizona wildfire grows to more than 400 acres

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 10, 2024 at 2:32 PM MST
The Bear Fire (pictured Sunday) was first reported Sat, June 8, 2024 and is burning in pinyon-juniper and grassland on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on 438 acres as of Monday.
BIA Forestry and Wildland Management
A wildfire in eastern Arizona on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation has grown in size and complexity since it was first reported two days ago.

The Bear Fire was 438 acres in size as of Monday afternoon and is burning in pinyon-juniper and grassland about five miles southwest of the town of Cibecue.

Officials say a helicopter has been crucial in slowing the fire’s spread ahead of hot and dry conditions in the coming days.

Firefighters plan to engage in direct suppression efforts when it’s safe. Smoke could impact Cibecue, Carrizo and other communities in the White Mountains.

No evacuations are in effect but Cibecue residents have been placed in “ready” status.

Officials say the wildfire is threatening watersheds, woodland and riparian areas along with cultural sites and Emory oak groves in the area. Its cause is under investigation.
