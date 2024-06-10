© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Federal program to compensate downwinders expires after Congress fails to renew it

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 10, 2024 at 8:14 AM MST
This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M. U.S. senators from New Mexico and Idaho are making another push to expand the federal government’s compensation program for people exposed to radiation following uranium mining and nuclear testing carried out during the Cold War. Downwinders who live near the site where the world’s first atomic bomb was tested in 1945 as part of the top secret Manhattan Project would be among those added to the list. (AP Photo, File)
AP Photo
This July 16, 1945, photo shows an aerial view after the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site, N.M.

The Radiation Exposure and Compensation Act expired Friday after Congress failed to vote on a bipartisan bill that would have extended or expanded coverage.

Advocates say this leaves veterans, former uranium workers and those impacted by nuclear weapons detonations without access to health screenings or financial reimbursement for medical debt from radiation-related illnesses.

The bill would have funded the program — known as RECA — for another six years and increased coverage to downwinders and uranium workers not currently included, like those in Mohave County and on the Navajo Nation.

It passed the Senate in March but stalled in the House with GOP objections mostly centered on cost.

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren called the inaction, “an injustice to the Navajo people who continue to suffer from the devastating health and environmental impacts of uranium mining.”
