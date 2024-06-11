Wildfire continues to burn in rugged Peacock Mountains northeast of Kingman

Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning about 20 miles northeast of Kingman in a remote area of the Peacock Mountains.

The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management says the Peacock Fire was last mapped at about 255 acres. In a Monday update, the agency says retardant lines are holding, but a lot of heat remains along the edge of the fire.

The fire is about a mile from an estimated 30 structures. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has instructed multiple nearby neighborhoods to be on “Ready” status.

Due to the remote location, heavy aircraft worked through Monday afternoon. Air tankers later moved in to slow the fire to give enough crews enough time to hike in.