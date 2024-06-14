© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Governor, AG say Republicans don't have authority to overturn Grand Canyon monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published June 14, 2024 at 7:26 AM MST
President Joe Biden smiles after signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument at the Red Butte Airfield in Tusayan, Ariz. on Aug. 8, 2023.
Alex Brandon
/
AP
President Joe Biden smiles after signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni-Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument at the Red Butte Airfield in Tusayan, Ariz. on Aug. 8, 2023.

Arizona’s governor and attorney general say the state legislature doesn’t have the legal standing to undo the designation of a national monument near the Grand Canyon. President Joe Biden made the declaration last August.

In a federal court filing, Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes say claims that the establishment of the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni - Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument harm the state are “speculative and conjectural.”

State Republicans have described Biden's designation as an “illegal land grab.” A lawsuit brought by Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma alleges the monument will cut off access to mining activities and make it harder to manage adjacent state land. Mohave County, Colorado City and Fredonia have also signed on.

But attorneys for Hobbs and Mayes, both Democrats, say the lawmakers don’t have the authority to take legal action based on their opinion of what hurts the state. Plus, neither the governor nor the State Land Department think the monument is bad for Arizona. Ultimately, they want the entire case thrown out.

The designation preserves nearly a million acres of land surrounding the Grand Canyon and bans new uranium mining claims in an area that holds spiritual and cultural significance to more than a dozen tribes.
KNAU and Arizona News Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument grand canyon arizona governor katie hobbs Kris Mayes Arizona Legislature Antiquities Act
