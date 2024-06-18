Stage 2 fire restrictions begin in Flagstaff and Coconino National Forest on Friday

The City of Flagstaff, Coconino County, and the Coconino National Forest will upgrade to Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning this Friday, as hot, dry, and windy weather continues to worsen fire conditions.

Stage 2 restrictions prohibit charcoal or wood campfires and barbeques grills, any fire pit or open flame device that doesn’t have an on/off switch, smoking outside, and operating a welder, generator, chainsaw or other equipment that may create a spark.

Also, for the first time, certain forest roads will be closed to motorized vehicles under the Stage 2 restrictions. The Forest Service says 90 percent of the human-caused wildfires in the Flagstaff district occur near a road.

