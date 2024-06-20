Water use in Lower Basin states drops to forty-year low

Arizona, California and Nevada have collectively dropped their water use to the lowest it’s been in forty years. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, it comes amid historic drought that’s put unprecedented stress on the Colorado River system.

In 2023 the three states consumed just under 6 million acre-feet of water. That’s 13 percent less than in 2022 when Lake Mead and Lake Powell reached record-low levels, and it’s the lowest water use since 1983.

The numbers come from an analysis of US Bureau of Reclamation data by the nonprofit news agency Circle of Blue.

Water managers in California told Circle of Blue that last year’s strong snowpack in the Sierra Nevada was a factor in reducing their Colorado River use. They also pointed toward more recycling and conservation efforts like the federal government paying farmers to forgo water deliveries.

The Colorado River Basin states are now negotiating new rules for water management to address over-allocation, drought, and climate change. Existing agreements will expire in 2026.

