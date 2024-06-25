APS to shut off power in Yavapai County during times of extreme wildfire danger

Arizona Public Service Co. says it’ll start shutting off power in some wildfire-prone areas in Yavapai County during periods of high fire danger.

According to county's Office of Emergency Management, APS says the plan will only go into effect only when necessary based on wind speed, humidity and vegetation conditions.

It will apply to areas near Sedona including Boynton Pass, Aerie and Dry Creek roads along with Oak Creek Canyon and State Route 89A north of the Owenby Way roundabout.

The shutoffs will also apply to Kirkland, Skull Valley, Iron Springs, Pine Lakes and other communities near Prescott along with Poland Junction, Mayer, Potato Patch, Walker, Groom Creek and Wolf Creek and elsewhere.

A map of all affected areas can be found on the APS website.

The company says in the case of an outage power will be restored after the extreme fire risk diminishes.

While the company acknowledges that the plan may create hardships, officials say it could also prevent wildfires caused by downed power lines and protect public safety and property.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials suggest residents have a backup power sources for medical equipment, phones and other devices, and maintain and emergency kit.