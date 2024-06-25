© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

APS to shut off power in Yavapai County during times of extreme wildfire danger

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 25, 2024 at 4:35 PM MST
A helicopter drops water on the Crooks Fire in the Bradshaw Mountains in central Arizona on April 23, 2024 as seen from the Mount Union Lookout. It eventually burned 9,400 about 11 miles south of Prescott.
Sergio Montanez
A helicopter drops water on the Crooks Fire in the Bradshaw Mountains in central Arizona on April 23, 2024 as seen from the Mount Union Lookout. It eventually burned 9,400 about 11 miles south of Prescott.

Arizona Public Service Co. says it’ll start shutting off power in some wildfire-prone areas in Yavapai County during periods of high fire danger.

According to county's Office of Emergency Management, APS says the plan will only go into effect only when necessary based on wind speed, humidity and vegetation conditions.

It will apply to areas near Sedona including Boynton Pass, Aerie and Dry Creek roads along with Oak Creek Canyon and State Route 89A north of the Owenby Way roundabout.

The shutoffs will also apply to Kirkland, Skull Valley, Iron Springs, Pine Lakes and other communities near Prescott along with Poland Junction, Mayer, Potato Patch, Walker, Groom Creek and Wolf Creek and elsewhere.

A map of all affected areas can be found on the APS website.

The company says in the case of an outage power will be restored after the extreme fire risk diminishes.

While the company acknowledges that the plan may create hardships, officials say it could also prevent wildfires caused by downed power lines and protect public safety and property.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials suggest residents have a backup power sources for medical equipment, phones and other devices, and maintain and emergency kit.
Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Wildfire NewsFire Season 2024Yavapai CountyLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF