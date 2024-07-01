Hiker dies in the Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon National Park officials say a hiker fatality occurred along the river trail near Phantom Ranch on Saturday evening.

Sixty-nine-year-old Scott Sims of Austin, Texas, was attempting to hike to Phantom Ranch for an overnight stay via the South Kaibab Trail when he became unresponsive. Bystanders and National Park Service paramedics attempted CPR but were unsuccessful.

The Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident.

Park rangers strongly advise visitors not to hike in the inner canyon between the hours of 10am and 4pm due to dangerously high summer temperatures.