Husband of missing Flagstaff woman arrested for aggravated assault as search continues

Police arrested the husband of a missing Flagstaff woman on suspicion of aggravated assault Monday.

The Flagstaff Police Department announced the arrest of 58-year-old Daniel Paduchowski in a release after a day of search operations for his wife, Kelly Paduchowski. No additional information was provided as officials say the investigation remains ongoing with finding Kelly Paduchowski the top priority.

Kelly Paduchowski, 45, was reported missing Sunday evening after she didn't return from an afternoon run and swim. Police say her white Mazda CX-5 was found parked at the Campbell Mesa Trailhead. Search and rescue combed the area of the popular trail system Monday for any sign of her.

According to Flagstaff police, Daniel Paduchowski's came after investigators processed evidence and interviewed family members and witnesses.

They did not explicitly state if the arrest was connected to her disappearance in any way.

Kelly Paduchowski is a 45-year-old white woman, 5-foot-8 and 138 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts, a gray shirt and white running shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Flagstaff Police Department at 928-774-1414 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.