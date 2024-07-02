Prescott healthcare center cited for workplace violence

Federal investigators say a veteran’s medical center in Prescott failed to protect healthcare workers from unit residents who physically assaulted and sexually harassed them.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA previously cited the Bob Stump VA Medical Center for similar violations in 2019.

The medical center is a facility of the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System and federal agencies are generally exempt by law from OSHA violations and penalties. However, they are required to comply with the same safety and health standards as the private sector.

The Phoenix-area OSHA director says healthcare workers are significantly more likely to encounter workplace violence and the Bob Stump VA Medical Center must take immediate action to protect its employees.