Lockett and Weimer wildfires grow

The Weimer Fire burning north of Forest Lakes and west of Heber-Overgaard has grown to around 500 acres. The lightning-caused wildfire began on Tuesday and firefighters are working to suppress it with multiple engines, dozers, and a helicopter on scene.

Crews completed firing operations yesterday on the north side of the fire to reinforce control lines and will continue to perform ignitions today along containment lines as conditions allow. Smoke is expected to be visible in nearby communities and along state highways 260 and 277. A portion of Forest Road 170 is temporarily closed.

There are no structures threatened and no evacuations at this time.

Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Lockett Fire east of Tusayan is now seventy-five acres and producing visible smoke in Grand Canyon National Park. The fire is being managed to reduce fuel loads and lessen future wildfire risk.

Crews are building containment lines and conducting ignitions today, and a helicopter is available for water drops. The fire started on Sunday and is burning slowly in ponderosa pine forest, consuming ground litter and debris in the footprint of a 2014 fire scar.

Kaibab National Forest officials remind residents that it’s illegal to fly a drone near a wildfire.

