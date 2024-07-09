© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
North Kaibab Ranger District to return to fire restrictions Thursday

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:14 PM MST
Fire restrictions are in effect across northern and central Arizona as wildfire danger remains high.
Officials with the Kaibab National Forest say they’ll return to stage 1 fire restrictions on the northern portion of the forest beginning Thursday at 6 a.m. as fire danger has increased.

Managers say the area north of the Grand Canyon received less rain from recent storms than the Williams and Tusayan areas, which will remain without restrictions.

The order bans campfires outside of developed recreation sites along with outdoor smoking.

Southern districts of the Kaibab will remain without fire restrictions.

It comes less than two weeks after forest managers lifted fire restrictions for all areas of Kaibab after rainfall across the region.

Most other national forests and public lands in the region still have campfire bans in place.
