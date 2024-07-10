Northern Arizona Safeway, Albertsons stores targeted for sale if Kroger merger approved

Kroger plans to sell more than a hundred stores statewide if regulators approve a merger with Albertsons, including multiple in northern Arizona.

The proposed sale is part of a divestment plan to win approval for Kroger's $24.6 billion purchase of the company behind Albertsons. The selected stores would be sold to the Mideast-based C&S Wholesale Grocers.

If approved, all three Safeway’s in Flagstaff would be sold off along with the locations in Chino Valley, Cottonwood, Kingman and Bullhead City. The Lake Havasu Albertson’s would also be included.

Regulators like the Federal Trade Commission and the Arizona attorney general want to block the sale. The office released a statement reemphasizing they would “continue to aggressively litigate this case opposing this merger.” Attorney General Kris Mayes says the decrease in options will lead to shoppers paying higher prices.

Fry's Food Stores and Smiths are not expected to be impacted a this time.