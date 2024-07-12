Two die in Coconino County from hantavirus

Coconino County health officials say two people have died from hantavirus in the last 15 months.

In that time, three cases of the rodent-spread respiratory illness have been reported, the first confirmed in the county since 2016.

Arizona has seen an uptick of hantavirus statewide in the last several months.

So far this year, seven human cases have been reported along with three deaths.

Hantavirus is mainly spread by deer mice in Arizona through airborne transmission from handling or stirring up rodent urine, saliva or feces. It’s not spread person-to-person.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and difficulty breathing.

Officials recommend thoroughly disinfesting areas where rodent nests and droppings are found and to seal up homes to prevent them from entering.