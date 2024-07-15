Camp Verde council to consider water rights settlement with Yavapai-Apache Nation

The Camp Verde Town Council is expected to consider the approval of a water rights settlement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation next month.

It is a result of years of negotiations and will finalize water claims between the town and tribe over the Verde River watershed and develop long-term water resources.

Officials say they want Camp Verde and the Yavapai-Apache Nation to grow responsibly while protecting the Verde River and the cultural and natural resources of the Verde Valley.

The town’s water rights attorney has recommended approval of the settlement.

It is attached to a larger water rights settlement between the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

A bill was introduced last week in Congress to finalize the $5 billion deal.