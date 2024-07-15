© 2024 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Camp Verde council to consider water rights settlement with Yavapai-Apache Nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published July 15, 2024 at 3:46 PM MST
A section of the Verde River in central Arizona.
USFS
A section of the Verde River in central Arizona.

The Camp Verde Town Council is expected to consider the approval of a water rights settlement with the Yavapai-Apache Nation next month.

It is a result of years of negotiations and will finalize water claims between the town and tribe over the Verde River watershed and develop long-term water resources.

Officials say they want Camp Verde and the Yavapai-Apache Nation to grow responsibly while protecting the Verde River and the cultural and natural resources of the Verde Valley.

The town’s water rights attorney has recommended approval of the settlement.

It is attached to a larger water rights settlement between the Navajo Nation, Hopi Tribe and San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe.

A bill was introduced last week in Congress to finalize the $5 billion deal.
