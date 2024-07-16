Water restrictions implemented at South Rim of Grand Canyon

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park implemented mandatory water conservation measures at the South Rim Monday.

The restrictions were prompted by a failure in the Trans Canyon Waterline after it was shut off for repairs. According to park officials, crews were attempting to repressurize the line when the break occurred, which caused an extension of the current water outage.

The order requires visitors and residents to reduce their water usage and restricts activities like watering lawns and plants.

Concessions switch to disposable dishes and utensils and alter menus to use less water.

Backcountry hikers should carry their own water or methods to safely treat it.

The Transcanyon Waterline pipes drinking water through the canyon and up to Grand Canyon Village and elsewhere. Major breaks are frequent and disrupt water delivery multiple times per year.