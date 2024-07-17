Search underway for Fort Mohave man who never returned from hike

Search efforts are underway for a Fort Mohave man who never returned after a hike nearly two weeks ago.

The family of 72-year-old Tracy Guarascio says he left his home on foot on July 6.

It’s unclear where he was headed, but family members believe he may have gone to the east/northeast side of Camp Mohave.

Guarascio is described as a white man with a shaved head and face and was reportedly wearing black shoes, jeans and a t-shirt at the time of his disappearance.

Search and Rescue combed the area for multiple days without finding any leads. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says the case is still active and he’s been entered as a missing person into the national database.

In a Facebook post, Guarascio's family asked hikers and campers in the area to keep an eye out for any sign of him.

Anyone with information on Tracy Guarascio’s should contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-758-0753 and reference case number 24-025744.