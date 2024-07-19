Navajo County health officials warn of increase in rabies cases

Navajo County health officials report a surge in rabies cases.

The Navajo County Public Health Services District says nine gray foxes have tested positive for the virus so far this year and they're awaiting test results for other suspected cases. That's up significantly from the two confirmed cases in 2023.

Rabies is typically transmitted to humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. The virus can be treated quickly with a vaccine but is usually fatal once symptoms like seizures, hallucinations and paralysis start.

Navajo County health officials urge residents and visitors to take precautions. Don’t feed or touch wild animals or stray dogs and cats. Make sure pets are up-to-date on their rabies vaccine and contact a veterinarian if a pet encounters a wild animal with a high risk of infection, such as foxes, coyotes, skunks and bats.

Report any animal acting aggressively or erratically to Navajo County Animal Control or the Arizona Game and Fish Department.