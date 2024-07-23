Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett endorses Vice President Kamala Harris

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president. It comes as a wave of Arizona Democrats have backed Harris following President Joe Biden’s announcement over the weekend that he’d step down from the campaign.

Daggett says Flagstaff and Coconino County have greatly benefitted from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a signature piece of legislation championed by the Biden-Harris administration. The law pumped millions into transportation upgrades and pedestrian safety in the downtown area and nearly $16 million in post-wildfire flood mitigation on the San Francisco Peaks and Flagstaff.

“Regardless of where your interest lies as a resident of northern Arizona, the vice president has been a part of delivering this much-needed money to help us complete these projects—and not only in Flagstaff, which we’ve been huge recipients, but also for our tribal neighbors,” says Daggett.

She also worries about what she calls the “extremist agenda” of Project 2025, a sweeping set of conservative policies drawn up by the right-wing Heritage Foundation and many former Trump administration officials. Former President Donald Trump has distanced himself from the proposals.

Daggett, a Flagstaff mayor in her first term and former city council member, is up for reelection this year. She was among nearly 300 Democratic mayors from across the country who endorsed Harris on Monday.

The Democratic Mayors Association, which also includes Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tempe Mayor Corey Woods and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero, said in a statement, “With just over 100 days until the Election, Democratic Mayors remain fully committed to doing everything in our power to continue the momentum and legacy that President Joe Biden created.”

Most of Arizona’s prominent Democrats have endorsed Harris including Senator Mark Kelly, who’s been floated as a possible vice-presidential pick, along with Congressman Ruben Gallego, Governor Katie Hobbs and Attorney General Kris Mayes. Harris has already secured commitments from enough delegates to receive her party’s nomination at its convention in Chicago next month.