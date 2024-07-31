Arizona primary election: Lake wins GOP race for Senate, Crane gets congressional nom

Results from Arizona’s primary elections are still rolling in, but initial numbers have set the stage for several competitive contests in November.

Trump-endorsed Kari Lake won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, setting up a fierce battle against Democratic U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego for a seat that could be crucial to deciding Senate control.

In the second congressional district, first-term Republican Representative Eli Crane came out far ahead of former Yavapai County Supervisor Jack Smith. He’ll be up against Democrat and former Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.

Incumbent Senator Wendy Rogers leads Representative David Cook for the Republican-leaning Legislative District Seven, which includes portions of Coconino, Navajo, Gila and Pinal counties.

However, the primary was the big contest for some with the winners uncontested in the general election.

With the latest results published early Wednesday, Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane Stringer is positioned to return for another term with his defeat over former state lawmaker David Stringer in the GOP primary. Same with Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes.

Deputy Coconino County Attorney Ammon Barker leads former legal defender Gary Pearlmutter for Coconino County attorney with 99% of precincts reporting.

The primary settled every open post in Gila County as the all-Republican slate is uncontested in the general election.

The general election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 5.