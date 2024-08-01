Federal officials renew Oak Creek Canyon mining ban that lapsed in 2019

Federal officials have renewed a mining ban on thousands of acres of Oak Creek Canyon. The protections lapsed five years ago leaving the area open to possible mining claims.

The 20-year ban expired in May 2019 and covered more and 10,000 acres of the tourist hotspot north of Sedona. Oak Creek Canyon also serves as a habitat to threatened and endangered species like the Mexican spotted owl and narrow-headed garter snake.

"Given the recreational values, given the myriad biological values down there, it’s a place that should not be open to mining and it’s unfortunate that those protections lapsed. But we’re glad to see them reinstated," says Taylor McKinnon with the Center for Biological Diversity.

Last week the U.S. Forest Service applied for a renewal of the mining ban with the Bureau of Land Management, which controls mineral rights. It triggered a two-year freeze on new claims and according to BLM data, none have been filed in Oak Creek Canyon since the ban lapsed.

Forest officials have said the area has some potential for uranium mining but few other valuable minerals. Officials didn’t say why the renewal was delayed for five years, and that a new 20-year ban will be issued only after the secretary of the Interior issues an order.

A public comment period is open until mid-October.