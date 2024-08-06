Record heat hits nothern Arizona in June and July

The National Weather Service says the months of June and July were some of the hottest on record for much of northern Arizona.

Flagstaff, Williams, Grand Canyon, Prescott, Jerome, Payson, Page and Show Low were just a few of the cities that topped their existing record from June 1 to July 31.

According to NWS, Flagstaff surpassed the previous high set in 1981 by 1.5 degrees. This makes the two-month period the hottest ever recorded for the city since meteorologists began documenting Flagstaff's temperatures in 1899.

The weather service described the jump as “a large margin in the climate world" in a social media post.