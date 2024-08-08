Body of 20-year-old New Mexico woman recovered in Grand Canyon; Park investigates

Officials with Grand Canyon National Park Service says the body of a missing 20-year-old New Mexico woman was recovered below the rim Tuesday.

The body of Leticia A. Castillo of Albuquerque was located 150 feet below the rim near Twin Overlooks north of Desert View Drive.

Grand Canyon Search and Rescue recovered Castillo’s body Wednesday, which was then transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

National Park spokesperson Joelle Baird says they had been searching for Castillo throughout the South Rim for several days. She was last seen on Saturday, when officials believe she entered the park.

Baird says park officials were tipped off by someone who gave Castillo a ride that she might be in the area of Twin Overlooks. The information provided allowed them to narrow the search area, and Castillo was soon located.

Castillo’s car has not been located, but officials believed it to be somewhere outside the park.

Baird says the initial investigation indicates Castillo fell, but the incident is still under investigation

Since July 31, three visitors to Grand Canyon National Park have died.